The Framework sets out the mandatory requirements and guidance for all prison and probation staff involved in the generic parole process.

The Framework includes requirements and guidance for:

Newly Sentenced Indeterminate and Parole Eligible Determinate Sentenced Prisoners

Minimum Term Reviews for Prisoners sentenced to detention at Her Majesty’s Pleasure (HMP)

Indeterminate Sentenced Foreign National Prisoners (IFNPs)

Pre-Tariff Reviews for Indeterminate Sentenced Prisoners

Exceptional Transfer to Open Conditions (without reference to the Parole Board)

The Generic Parole Process (GPP)

Reconsideration of Parole Board Decisions

Setting the next review date

Release of Indeterminate and Parole Eligible Determinate Sentenced Prisoners

Adverse Developments whilst in open conditions or awaiting transfer to open conditions

The transfer of prisoners during a Parole Board review

Mental Health Cases

The Framework replaces PSI – PI – AI – Generic Parole Process for Indeterminate and determinate sentenced prisoners (GPP); PSI – PI – AI – Tariff Expired Removal Scheme (TERS); PSI – Writing Healthcare Reports for The Parole and Recall Process; and PSI – Transcripts of Sentencing Remarks (Court Transcripts).

