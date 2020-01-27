27 Gennaio 2020
GUIDANCE: GENERIC PAROLE PROCESS POLICY FRAMEWORK

(AGENPARL) – London, lun 27 gennaio 2020

The Framework sets out the mandatory requirements and guidance for all prison and probation staff involved in the generic parole process.

The Framework includes requirements and guidance for:

  • Newly Sentenced Indeterminate and Parole Eligible Determinate Sentenced Prisoners
  • Minimum Term Reviews for Prisoners sentenced to detention at Her Majesty’s Pleasure (HMP)
  • Indeterminate Sentenced Foreign National Prisoners (IFNPs)
  • Pre-Tariff Reviews for Indeterminate Sentenced Prisoners
  • Exceptional Transfer to Open Conditions (without reference to the Parole Board)
  • The Generic Parole Process (GPP)
  • Reconsideration of Parole Board Decisions
  • Setting the next review date
  • Release of Indeterminate and Parole Eligible Determinate Sentenced Prisoners
  • Adverse Developments whilst in open conditions or awaiting transfer to open conditions
  • The transfer of prisoners during a Parole Board review
  • Mental Health Cases

The Framework replaces PSI – PI – AI – Generic Parole Process for Indeterminate and determinate sentenced prisoners (GPP); PSI – PI – AI – Tariff Expired Removal Scheme (TERS); PSI – Writing Healthcare Reports for The Parole and Recall Process; and PSI – Transcripts of Sentencing Remarks (Court Transcripts).

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/generic-parole-process-policy-framework

