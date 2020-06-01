lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
2 GIUGNO, MATTARELLA: LA RINASCITA DELLA NOSTRA REPUBBLICA

DRIVERS OF FINANCIAL ACCESS: THE ROLE OF MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICIES

NIGERIA: RAPITO E RILASCIATO UN ALTRO LEADER RELIGIOSO CRISTIANO

LIBIA, COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO CONTE – HAFTAR

CALABRIA, DI MAIO: REGIONE COMPRENDE ERRORE, ABOLIRANNO VITALIZIO

PA, DADONE: REGISTRATO DECRETO TFS IN CORTE CONTI, DIAMO CERTEZZA A DIRITTI

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 31, 2020

MATTARELLA, SALVINI: GRAZIE PER LA PRESENZA A CODOGNO E PER L’APPELLO A…

RALPH CHAMI: UMBILICAL CORD OF REMITTANCES UNDER THREAT

2 GIUGNO A MONTECITORIO IN DIRETTA SU RAI 1

GUIDANCE FOR PHARMACISTS AND PHARMACY TECHNICIANS IN COMMUNITY PHARMACIES DURING THE COVID-19 RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 01 giugno 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 5/28/2020.
This guidance, updated on May 28, 2020, applies to all pharmacy staff to minimize their risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus and reduce the risk for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics are Universal use of face coverings for source controlAdvice for sick staff; Filling prescriptions; Strategies to minimize close contact; and COVID-19 testing and other close-contact services; Provide adult vaccinations based on local conditions; and For Clinics: Special considerations when co-located in pharmacies.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21572

