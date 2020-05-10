domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
Breaking News

VON DER LEYEN: PER ESSERE FORTE, EUROPA SIA UNITA E SOLIDALE

PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: SEGUITO ESAME E AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A…

EUROPE DAY 2020 – ODE TO JOY

RIABILITAZIONE MILITARI PRIMA GUERRA MONDIALE: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 4A…

GIORNATA MEMORIA ALPINI: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 4A COMMISSIONE

AUDIZIONE INFORMALE MINISTRO GUERINI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 4A SENATO E IV CAMERA

TO HELP ENSURE AVAILABILITY OF A NECESSARY WORKFORCE, ASYLUM SEEKERS’ RIGHT TO…

IN TANZANIA è BOOM DI VOCAZIONI SACERDOTALI, APRE UN NUOVO SEMINARIO

USA-CINA: AL VIA LA FASE UNO DELL’ACCORDO COMMERCIALE DI GENNAIO

PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIANA AI PROGETTI DELLA DIFESA COMUNE EUROPEA: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 4A…

Agenparl

GUIDANCE FOR MUNICIPALITIES ON CRITICAL HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL WELFARE SERVICES DURING THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SUOMI – FINLAND, dom 10 maggio 2020

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health points out that municipalities must also provide healthcare and social welfare services during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Even though Finland now faces emergency conditions, municipalities must continue to provide healthcare and social welfare services to ensure people’s safety and help them cope with everyday life.

Municipalities must consider carefully whether to reduce basic public services. Active and sufficiently extensive operation of basic public services ensures that specialised medical care is able to focus on the treatment of patients requiring specialised medical care and that the health of any population group does not deteriorate unnecessarily. It is particularly important to ensure that those in the most vulnerable position have access to services.

Municipalities must also actively provide information on their services to avoid any critical delays in people seeking care or accessing services. People are advised to seek medical care before their symptoms get worse and stick to their scheduled follow-up appointments.

To ensure access to basic public services under these emergency conditions, it is necessary to adopt new practices and promote wider use of remote services.     . 

Read more about the guidance for municipalities on critical healthcare and social welfare services during the COVID-19 epidemic (Kuntainfo 4/2020 available in Finnish and Swedish).

Inquiries:

Soila Karreinen, Senior Medical Officer (healtcare services), tel. +358 295 163 491
Arja Ruponen, Ministerial Adviser (preventive services), tel. +358 295 163 169
Kirsi Kaikko, Senior Specialist (social services), tel. +358 295 163 545

[email protected]

29COVID-19-epidemin.pdf’>COVID-19-epidemin.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://stm.fi/en/artikkeli/-/asset_publisher/kuntainfo-sosiaali-ja-terveydenhuollon-kriittiset-palvelut-covid-19-epidemian-aikana

Post collegati

GUIDANCE FOR MUNICIPALITIES ON CRITICAL HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL WELFARE SERVICES DURING THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

Redazione

REASONS FOR JUDGMENT IN APPEALS – 2020-05-08

Redazione

SES-REG–05932 – HARGRAY CATV CO., INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

CORRESPONDENCE: COUNTERING ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE DURING THE CORONOAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

Redazione

LIVE INTERVIEW WITH RECTOR TOOMAS ASSER: HOW THE UNIVERSITY HAS COPED WITH CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Redazione

DELIVERY ROBOTS HELP ANN ARBOR RESTAURANTS WEATHER COVID CRISIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More