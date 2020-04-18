sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
GUIDANCE FOR CERTIFYING DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 18 aprile 2020 1.

Guidance for Certifying Deaths Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Date Published:
4/16/2020

Format:
Video or Multimedia

Annotation:
This one-hour, four-minute Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) call provides an overview of the importance of mortality data, discusses the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) publication and the guidance it provides to clinicians who may need to certify a death involving COVID-19, and presents a summary of COVID-19 surveillance through the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).[more] [less]

Authors:
Anderson, Robert; Warner, Margaret; Flagg, Lee Anne; Ahmad, Farida

Type:
Instructional/Training Material

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21813

