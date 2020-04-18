(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 18 aprile 2020 1.
Guidance for Certifying Deaths Due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Date Published:
4/16/2020
Format:
Video or Multimedia
Annotation:
This one-hour, four-minute Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) call provides an overview of the importance of mortality data, discusses the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) publication and the guidance it provides to clinicians who may need to certify a death involving COVID-19, and presents a summary of COVID-19 surveillance through the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).…[more] [less]
This one-hour, four-minute Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) call provides an overview of the importance of mortality data, discusses the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) publication and the guidance it provides to clinicians who may need to certify a death involving COVID-19, and presents a summary of COVID-19 surveillance through the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).…[more] [less]
Authors:
Anderson, Robert; Warner, Margaret; Flagg, Lee Anne; Ahmad, Farida
Type:
Instructional/Training Material
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21813