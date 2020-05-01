venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Agenparl

GUIDANCE: EUROPEAN SOCIAL FUND: FUNDING AGREEMENTS

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, ven 01 maggio 2020

Published 19 September 2019

Last updated 30 April 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 30 April 2020

    European Social Fund funding agreement has been updated to version 9.

  2. 23 September 2019

    Updated Funding Agreement Sample (now version 8). Page 9, the definition wording for “Guidelines for Determining Financial Corrections” updated to reflect the revised EU guidance issued on 14 May 2019.

  3. 19 September 2019

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/european-social-fund-funding-agreements

