GUIDANCE: DEFENCE FLEXIBLE SERVICE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 giugno 2020
Published 24 November 2016
Last updated 11 June 2020
+ show all updates
-
11 June 2020
Added a new case study about Corporal Albert McDonald to the Flexible Service HTML.
-
7 May 2019
Updated information on the Discover my benefits app launch.
-
1 April 2019
Updated the page to reflect the Flexible Service legislation coming into effect, as of the 1 April.
-
1 February 2019
Added: Flexible Service, what would you do Video Transcript
-
20 November 2018
Updated guidance.in preparation for the flexible working opportunities in the armed forces becoming law on 1 April 2019.
-
16 June 2017
Updated information.
-
24 November 2016
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/flexible-engagements-system-what-you-need-to-know