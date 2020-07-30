venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
GUIDANCE: COVID-19: INVESTIGATION AND INITIAL CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF POSSIBLE CASES

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 30 luglio 2020

Published 10 January 2020

Last updated 30 July 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 30 July 2020

    Updated information in section 3, with regards to 14-day self-isolation for admitted patients and provision of written information on ongoing isolation when discharging patients.

  2. 22 May 2020

    Updated flowchart.

  3. 18 May 2020

    Updated information on case definition.

  4. 27 April 2020

    Removed link to withdrawn primary care guidance from the flowchart.

  5. 21 April 2020

    Removed guidance on Priorities for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing.

  6. 6 April 2020

    Updated information provided on local testing.

  7. 3 April 2020

    Updated priorities for testing.

  8. 30 March 2020

    Updated testing section.

  9. 27 March 2020

    Added ‘Priorities for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing’.

  10. 18 March 2020

    Updated flowchart.

  11. 18 March 2020

    Removed minimum dataset form. Added a note relating to testing inpatients.

  12. 13 March 2020

    Revised case definitions.

  13. 12 March 2020

    Removed flowchart.

  14. 12 March 2020

    Updated clarification of case definition for ‘admission to hospital’ and ‘influenza like illness’.

  15. 10 March 2020

    Revised case definitions and updated flowchart.

  16. 2 March 2020

    Flow chart updated with MERS.

  17. 2 March 2020

    Added consideration of MERS testing for relevant travellers.

  18. 25 February 2020

    Updated specified countries and areas.

  19. 11 February 2020

    Clarification of epidemiological criteria, and sampling and testing.

  20. 9 February 2020

    Updated with new guidance on ‘results of testing’.

  21. 7 February 2020

    Updated flow chart.

  22. 7 February 2020

    Updated flowchart.

  23. 6 February 2020

    Updated flowchart for management of suspected cases.

  24. 6 February 2020

    Addition to case definition.

  25. 6 February 2020

    In addition to China, specified countries are Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Flowchart also updated.

  26. 6 February 2020

    Clarification of definition of mainland China.

  27. 6 February 2020

    Updated definition of contact.

  28. 4 February 2020

    Flowchart updated with ‘2019-nCoV’ terminology

  29. 3 February 2020

    Updated ‘Results of testing’ section.

  30. 3 February 2020

    Added ‘Minimum data set’ form.

  31. 31 January 2020

    Updated terminology for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and added flow chart.

  32. 31 January 2020

    Update to case definitions and guidance for discharge.

  33. 27 January 2020

    Updated advice and included link for who to call to request testing.

  34. 16 January 2020

    Added information on management of confirmed cases in England.

  35. 15 January 2020

    Updated with case definitions and guidance on sampling.

  36. 10 January 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-initial-investigation-of-possible-cases

