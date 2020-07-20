martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
GUIDANCE: COVID-19: HOW TO WORK SAFELY IN CARE HOMES

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 20 luglio 2020

Published 17 April 2020

Last updated 20 July 2020
  1. 20 July 2020

    Updated guidance to include recommendation for the use of face masks and coverings in care
    homes.

  2. 15 June 2020

    Updated ‘How to work safely in care homes’ document to provide important updates as set out on page 2.

  3. 27 April 2020

    Information on PPE simplified, flowchart removed, PPE for COVID-19 currently recommended for all care homes during sustained COVID-19 transmission, further text changes and additional FAQs added.

  4. 23 April 2020

    Added posters for putting on and taking off PPE.

  5. 17 April 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-how-to-work-safely-in-care-homes

