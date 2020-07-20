GUIDANCE: COVID-19: HOW TO WORK SAFELY IN CARE HOMES

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 20 luglio 2020
Published 17 April 2020
Last updated 20 July 2020
+ show all updates
-
20 July 2020
Updated guidance to include recommendation for the use of face masks and coverings in care
homes.
-
15 June 2020
Updated ‘How to work safely in care homes’ document to provide important updates as set out on page 2.
-
27 April 2020
Information on PPE simplified, flowchart removed, PPE for COVID-19 currently recommended for all care homes during sustained COVID-19 transmission, further text changes and additional FAQs added.
-
23 April 2020
Added posters for putting on and taking off PPE.
-
17 April 2020
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-how-to-work-safely-in-care-homes