sabato, Luglio 4, 2020
GUIDANCE: COVID-19: GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE USE OF PLACES OF WORSHIP DURING THE PANDEMIC FROM 4 JULY.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 04 luglio 2020

The guidance provides advice on how places of worship can open, for limited permitted activities, in a manner that is safe and in line with social distancing guidelines.

Please note

This guidance is of a general nature and should be treated as a guide. In the event of any conflict between any applicable legislation (including the health and safety legislation) and this guidance, the applicable legislation shall prevail.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-guidance-for-the-safe-use-of-places-of-worship-during-the-pandemic-from-4-july

