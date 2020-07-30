venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

CYBER SANCTIONS: TIME TO ACT

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

LA CHIESA IN INDIA: NO ALLA NUOVA LEGGE FISCALE, A RISCHIO LE…

DIVIDED BY DEGREES: ANGUS DEATON ON HOW MORE AMERICANS WITHOUT B.A.’S ARE…

كلمة وزير الإعلام بمناسبة اليوم العالمي لمكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص

CASO OPEN ARMS, I GIORNI CONTESTATI E LE DIFFERENZE TRA SALVINI E…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » GUIDANCE: COVID-19: GUIDANCE FOR STEPDOWN OF INFECTION CONTROL PRECAUTIONS WITHIN HOSPITALS AND DISCHARGING COVID-19 PATIENTS FROM HOSPITAL TO HOME SETTINGS

GUIDANCE: COVID-19: GUIDANCE FOR STEPDOWN OF INFECTION CONTROL PRECAUTIONS WITHIN HOSPITALS AND DISCHARGING COVID-19 PATIENTS FROM HOSPITAL TO HOME SETTINGS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 30 luglio 2020

Published 9 April 2020

Last updated 30 July 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 30 July 2020

    Changes to self-isolation policy for all admitted patients to 14 days; updated section 3 to include the provision of written instructions for ongoing isolation when discharging patients.

  2. 20 May 2020

    Updated guidance (all sections).

  3. 23 April 2020

    Added clarifications of testing capacity and strategy and re-ordered the page for improved readability.

  4. 18 April 2020

    Clarified text and reordered sections.

  5. 9 April 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-guidance-for-stepdown-of-infection-control-precautions-within-hospitals-and-discharging-covid-19-patients-from-hospital-to-home-settings

Post collegati

SES-REG–01576 – EASTON UTILITIES COMMISSION – RETURNED NO ACTION

Redazione

ARMED CAREER CRIMINAL SENTENCED TO 19 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ILLEGALLY POSSESSING A FIREARM AND DRUGS

Redazione

‘DRAWN-ON-SKIN’ ELECTRONICS OFFER BREAKTHROUGH IN WEARABLE MONITORS

Redazione

MULTISECTORAL CHECKLIST FOR SCHOOL REOPENING AND SCHOOL BASED NUTRITION IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

Redazione

UVGI DECONTAMINATION CYCLE FOR N95 RESPIRATORS

Redazione

GUIDANCE: COVID-19: INVESTIGATION AND INITIAL CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF POSSIBLE CASES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More