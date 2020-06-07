GUIDANCE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): TRAVELLERS EXEMPT FROM BORDER RULES IN ENGLAND, SCOTLAND AND NORTHERN IRELAND

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 07 giugno 2020

Some travellers will be exempt from new border rules in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland as set out in the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) Regulations 2020. This means they may not need to provide their journey or contact details or self-isolate for 14 days after they arrive in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Check full travel advice in Northern Ireland.

Similar rules may apply across Wales.

If you’re asked to show a letter from your employer, you do not need to show a physical copy. For example, you could show a Border Force official the letter on your smartphone.

