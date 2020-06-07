domenica, Giugno 7, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

GOVERNO: MANDELLI, DA FI NESSUNA CONVERGENZA, PROPOSTE IN INTERESSE PAESE

CONTRO IL RAZZISMO MANIFESTAZIONI PACIFICHE NEGLI USA

GOOD KARMA: BRITISH TRAVELLERS RESCUED BY DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER VIA MOUNTAIN ROADS,…

OLANDA, COLLETTA ECUMENICA PER AFFRONTARE LA PANDEMIA

Agenparl

GUIDANCE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): TRAVELLERS EXEMPT FROM BORDER RULES IN ENGLAND, SCOTLAND AND NORTHERN IRELAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 07 giugno 2020

Some travellers will be exempt from new border rules in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland as set out in the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) Regulations 2020. This means they may not need to provide their journey or contact details or self-isolate for 14 days after they arrive in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Check full travel advice in Northern Ireland.

Similar rules may apply across Wales.

If you’re asked to show a letter from your employer, you do not need to show a physical copy. For example, you could show a Border Force official the letter on your smartphone.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-travellers-exempt-from-uk-border-rules

Post collegati

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – SITUAZIONE AL 07/06/2020 ORE 18.00

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): TRAVELLERS EXEMPT FROM BORDER RULES IN ENGLAND, SCOTLAND AND NORTHERN IRELAND

Redazione

AVVISO RICEVIMENTO

Redazione

TIROCINIO METODOLOGIA 1

Redazione

CUATRO DE LAS CINCO PROVINCIAS DE CASTILLA-LA MANCHA NO REGISTRARON NINGúN FALLECIDO POR COVID EN LA JORNADA DE AYER

Redazione

MISSION SAGAR – INS KESARI AT PORT VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More