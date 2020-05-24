GUIDANCE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): GUIDANCE ON THE PHASED RETURN OF SPORT AND RECREATION

(AGENPARL9 – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 24 maggio 2020

From Wednesday 13 May 2020, you can now exercise outside as often as you wish and you can also sit and rest outside – exercise or recreation can be alone, with members of your household, or with 1 other person from outside your household while keeping 2 metres apart at all times.

If you are an elite athlete find out what you should do to return to training safely: Stage One and Stage Two

You may drive to outdoor publicly accessible open spaces irrespective of distance, but should follow social distancing guidance whilst you are there.

You should plan ahead to ensure that, where you are visiting places like National Parks, you have checked that they are open and appropriately prepared for visitors. Other than to exercise you should not go to ticketed outdoor leisure venues, where there is a higher risk of close contact and touching surfaces.

When travelling to outdoor spaces, it is important that people respect the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and do not travel to different parts of the UK where their intended activities there would be prohibited by legislation passed by the relevant devolved administration.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-phased-return-of-sport-and-recreation