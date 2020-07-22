GUIDANCE: CONSTRUCTION WORKING HOURS: GUIDANCE

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 22 luglio 2020
Published 25 June 2020
Last updated 22 July 2020
+ show all updates
-
22 July 2020
The Business and Planning Act received Royal Assent on 22 July 2020. Therefore this guidance is no longer draft and has been updated to reflect the provisions in the Act.
-
20 July 2020
This proposed draft guidance was amended on 20/07/20 following debate of the Business and Planning Bill at House of Lords Committee Stage.
-
25 June 2020
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/construction-working-hours-draft-guidance