venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
GUIDANCE: COMPLIANCE CHECKS: INFORMATION ABOUT THE GENERAL ANTI-ABUSE RULE – CC/FS34A

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, ven 31 luglio 2020

Published 8 December 2017

Last updated 31 July 2020
  1. 31 July 2020

    Factsheet updated following amendments to the GAAR legislation.

  2. 2 October 2018

    A ‘Designated HMRC officer’ section has been added to both the English and Welsh CC/FS34a factsheets.

  3. 8 June 2018

    New versions of the English and Welsh factsheets have been added.

  4. 8 December 2017

    Added translation

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/compliance-checks-information-about-the-general-anti-abuse-rule-ccfs34a

