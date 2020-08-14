venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Breaking News

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 14, 2020

ACCORDO TRA EMIRATI ARABI E ISRAELE: RAPPORTI DIPLOMATICI PER LA PACE IN…

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

LIBANO, MIGLIAIA DI GIOVANI CRISTIANI IN AZIONE DOPO LA CATASTROFE

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S MEETING WITH IRISH TAOISEACH MICHEáL MARTIN: 13 AUGUST 2020

Agenparl
Image default
Home » GUIDANCE: CLOSING CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND VENUES IN ENGLAND

GUIDANCE: CLOSING CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND VENUES IN ENGLAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 14 agosto 2020

Published 23 March 2020

Last updated 13 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 13 August 2020

    Updated PDF

  2. 3 August 2020

    Updated to reflect additional requirements on face coverings and amendments to 1 August 2020 easings.

  3. 17 July 2020

    Updated to show further easing of restrictions for more businesses and venues to reopen from 25 July and 1 August.

  4. 9 July 2020

    Updated to include easing of restrictions applying from 11 and 13 July

  5. 3 July 2020

    Guidance on closing certain businesses and venues in England updated following the announcement of further easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions from 4 July 2020.

  6. 3 July 2020

    Added Designation letter which applies to both the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No. 2) (England) Regulations 2020 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Leicester) Regulations 2020.

  7. 15 June 2020

    Guidance updated to reflect current regulations.

  8. 5 June 2020

    Guidance updated to reflect current regulations.

  9. 13 May 2020

    Guidance updated to reflect current regulations.

  10. 1 May 2020

    The ‘Closing certain businesses and venues in England’ guidelines have been updated to further clarify the requirements of The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020

  11. 9 April 2020

    Updated designation letter including additional details on which authorities are designated under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020.

  12. 27 March 2020

    Updated compliance section

  13. 26 March 2020

    Guidance amended to reflect the updated regulations.

  14. 26 March 2020

    Updated guidance.

  15. 25 March 2020

    Added guidance on work carried out in people’s homes and additional details to the list of businesses and premises that must remain closed.

  16. 23 March 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/further-businesses-and-premises-to-close

Post collegati

NOTE-ABLE CONTRIBUTION BY MUSICIANS

Redazione

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CLOSING CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND VENUES IN ENGLAND

Redazione

DAVID BAMMAN WINS NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR HUMANITIES GRANT

Redazione

CANADA SETS UP TASK FORCE TO SUPPORT SURVIVORS AND OTHERS AFFECTED BY THE TRAGEDY IN BEIRUT

Redazione

PHYSICAL DISTANCING SLOWED GROWTH OF COVID-19 IN UNITED STATES, STUDY SHOWS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More