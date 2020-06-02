martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
GUIDANCE: CHILD SUPPORT AGENCY STATISTICS: PUBLICATION STRATEGY

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, mar 02 giugno 2020

Published 20 February 2019

Last updated 2 June 2020
  1. 2 June 2020

    Revised the information about planned changes to the Child Support Agency (CSA) statistics – work continues to include information about CSA cases which have transferred to the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) system in the statistical releases by the end of 2020.

  2. 22 January 2020

    Updated with revised information about changes to the next release of the Child Support Agency statistics, which is due to be published on 29 January 2020.

  3. 2 October 2019

    Updated with revised information about changes to the next release of the Child Support Agency statistics, which is due to be published on 16 October 2019.

  4. 30 May 2019

    Updated with revised information about changes to the next release of these statistics.

  5. 20 February 2019

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/child-support-agency-statistics-publication-strategy

