GUIDANCE: CHARITIES: ADVICE FOR APPLICATIONS SENT TO HM LAND REGISTRY (PG14)

GUIDANCE: CHARITIES: ADVICE FOR APPLICATIONS SENT TO HM LAND REGISTRY (PG14)

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, lun 10 agosto 2020

Published 13 October 2003

Last updated 10 August 2020
  1. 10 August 2020

    Section 9.2 has been amended to improve the explanation of the requirements of the Church Property Measure 2018 which came into force on 1 March 2019.

  2. 18 March 2019

    Section 9 has been amended as a result of the Church Property Measure 2018 which came into force on 1 March 2019.

  3. 18 February 2019

    Section 5.2.2 has been amended to clarify how to complete the required statement for non-exempt charities on a disposition other than a mortgage.

  4. 23 April 2018

    Section 1 has been updated to clarify that information about charitable incorporated organisations can by found in practice guide 14A. Section 2 has been updated to reflect our current practice relating to the use of copy documents for some applications for first registration.

  5. 2 May 2017

    Section 3.5 has been amended. The Charity Commission now normally makes and issues orders under sections 69 and 90 of the Charities Act 2011 on a monthly basis. Each monthly order will vest land owned by different charities in the Official Custodian for Charities.

  6. 24 June 2015

    Link to the advice we offer added.

  7. 26 November 2014

    Welsh translation added.

  8. 13 October 2003

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/charities-advice-for-applications-to-be-sent-to-land-registry

