venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
GUIDANCE: BRITISH FORCES POST OFFICE LOCATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020

  • 14 August 2020

    Addition of: BFPO 647.

  • 25 June 2020

    Removal of BFPO 255 and 625.

  • 19 June 2020

    Addition of: Box 2033 RNLO-GNHQ.

  • 12 June 2020

    Updated the BFPO list as follows: BFPO 105 section deleted Box 2001 and renamed Box 2009 as RAF, RRC Bavaria.

  • 29 May 2020

    Removal of BFPO 668.

  • 14 May 2020

    Removed 627 OP SHADER.

  • 6 May 2020

    Updated the page with the addition of BFPO 84, 662, 663, 668 & 669.

  • 9 April 2020

    Updated the BFPO locations list by removing 572 Op Litten.

  • 27 March 2020

    Removed items 530 and 536.

  • 4 March 2020

    Added British Forces Post Office locations (updated 4 March 2020).

  • 6 February 2020

    Addition of, BFPO 530 and 536, removal of 552 Op Master and amendments made to isolated box numbers: 2024, 2025 and 2035.

  • 8 January 2020

    Addition of HMS Tamar and removal of Ex Cetus Enabler.

  • 15 November 2019

    Updated the BFPO location list with the latest information.

  • 11 October 2019

    Updated the list with 4 new additions: 510, 521, 527 in the exercise section and 552 in the Operations section.

  • 6 September 2019

    Updated the list with the latest amendments from the British Forces Post office team.

  • 22 August 2019

    Updated the location lists with the latest amendments.

  • 21 August 2019

    British Forces Post Office locations list (updated 21 August 2019).

  • 17 July 2019

    Updated the BFPO locations list for July 2019.

  • 18 June 2019

    Added British Forces Post Office locations (updated 17 June 2019) in HTML format.

  • 17 June 2019

    Added British Forces Post Office locations (updated 17 June 2019).

  • 17 May 2019

    Updated the web indicator list of BFPO locations.

  • 15 April 2019

    Updated the British Forces Post Office locations as of the 15 April 2019.

  • 3 April 2019

    Added British Forces Post Office locations (updated 1 April 2019).

  • 19 March 2019

    Added: British Forces Post Office locations (updated 19 March 2019)

  • 3 January 2019

    Updated locations list for January 2019.

  • 26 November 2018

    Updated office locations list to the November 2018 edition.

  • 19 November 2018

    Updated BFPO locations list.

  • 23 August 2018

    Updated the British Forces Post Office locations list.

  • 22 August 2018

    Updated the web list of BFPO locations.

  • 7 August 2018

    Updated the the British Forces post Office indicator list with the latest version.

  • 1 June 2018

    Updated to version 59.

  • 4 May 2018

    Updated British Forces Post Office locations list for May 2018.

  • 16 February 2018

    Updated the British Forces Post Office indicator list as of 16 February 2018.

  • 5 February 2018

    Updated British Forces Post Office locations list February 2018.

  • 8 January 2018

    Updated British Forces Post Office locations list.

  • 13 November 2017

    Added updated list of British Forces Post Office locations.

  • 5 October 2017

    Added updated list of British Forces Post Office locations.

  • 4 October 2017

    Added information about BFPO locations for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

  • 29 August 2017

    Added updated British Forces Post Office locations.

  • 28 July 2017

    Added updated list of British Forces Post Office locations.

  • 5 July 2017

    Added updated list.

  • 12 May 2017

    Added updated list.

  • 21 April 2017

    Added updated list.

  • 21 March 2017

    Updated list to version 4.2.

  • 15 February 2017

    Added updated indicator list.

  • 4 January 2017

    Updated list.

  • 18 November 2016

    Added updated list.

  • 3 October 2016

    Updated list for October 2016.

  • 5 August 2016

    Added updated list.

  • 27 July 2016

    Added updated list.

  • 2 June 2016

    Added updated list.

  • 15 April 2016

    Added updated list.

  • 6 April 2016

    Added updated BFPO indicator list for 6 April 2016.

  • 9 March 2016

    Updated the locations list document.

  • 1 February 2016

    Added updated BFPO indicator list.

  • 11 January 2016

    Added new BFPO indicator list.

  • 7 December 2015

    Added new BFPO indicator list.

  • 30 November 2015

    Added new BFPO indicator list.

  • 17 November 2015

    Added new BFPO indicator list.

  • 5 November 2015

    Added updated indicator list.

  • 2 November 2015

    Added updated list.

  • 25 September 2015

    Added updated BFPO indicator list.

  • 1 September 2015

    Included new BFPO indicator list.

  • 30 June 2015

    Added new version of BFPO indicator list.

  • 22 May 2015

    Added updated version of indicator list.

  • 28 April 2015

    Added updated BFPO indicator list.

  • 21 April 2015

    Added new BFPO indicator list.

  • 25 March 2015

    Added updated list.

  • 16 March 2015

    Updated the list of locations.

  • 11 February 2015

    Updated the locations list.

  • 29 January 2015

    Updated locations indicator list.

  • 17 December 2014

    Added updated locations list.

  • 1 December 2014

    Added updated BFPO indicator list.

  • 20 November 2014

    Added the revised locations list.

  • 27 October 2014

    Added updated BFPO indicator list.

  • 8 October 2014

    Updated the office locations list.

  • 7 October 2014

    Added updated BFPO Indicator list.

  • 5 September 2014

    Updated locations list.

  • 29 August 2014

    Updated list of BFPO locations.

  • 18 July 2014

    Added updated BFPO indicator list of static British Forces Post Offices

  • 10 July 2014

    Updated the British Forces Post Office locations list document.

  • 11 February 2014

    Updated the British Forces Post Office locations document for February.

  • 13 January 2014

    Updated the list for January 2014.

  • 3 December 2013

    Updated the indicator list to the revised December 2013 edition

  • 29 November 2013

    Added new version of the BFPO Indicator list.

  • 13 September 2013

    Added upated list of static British Forces Post Offices.

  • 7 August 2013

    Added updated version of BFPO locations list

  • 10 July 2013

    Updated with new version of indicator list

  • 17 April 2013

    Published new version of list

  • 6 February 2013

    Updated list.

  • 26 April 2012

    First published.

    • Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/british-forces-post-office-locations

