lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
GUIDANCE: BREAST SCREENING FOR WOMEN AGED 71 OR OVER

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 16 novembre 2020

Published 13 March 2018

Last updated 16 November 2020
  1. 16 November 2020

    Information reinstated as breast screening services are now accepting self-referrals from women aged 71 and over following lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

  2. 26 June 2020

    This leaflet is not currently in use. Breast screening for women aged 71 and over is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  3. 9 April 2020

    Added translated PDF versions of the leaflet in 10 languages.

  4. 9 July 2019

    Added HTML version of the leaflet.

  5. 12 February 2019

    Updated leaflet to include information on availability of large print format.

  6. 13 March 2018

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/breast-screening-for-women-aged-71-or-over

GUIDANCE: BREAST SCREENING FOR WOMEN AGED 71 OR OVER

