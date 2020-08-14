venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Breaking News

DANISH DPA FINES PRIVATBO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES UPDATE

POLIZIA, SALVINI: AUSPICO IL REINTEGRO DELL’AGENTE CACCIATA PER UN VECCHIO TATUAGGIO

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1926 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1924 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

ON U.S. SEIZURE OF IRANIAN GASOLINE INTENDED FOR THE ILLEGITIMATE MADURO REGIME

ON U.S. SEIZURE OF IRANIAN GASOLINE INTENDED FOR THE ILLEGITIMATE MADURO REGIME

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER DENDIAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER DENDIAS

Agenparl

GUIDANCE: BFPOS INCLUDED IN THE MOD ENDURING FAMILIES FREE MAIL SERVICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020

Published 21 March 2017

Last updated 14 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 14 August 2020

    Updated BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service.

  2. 25 June 2020

    Removal of BFPO 625 and past start dates.

  3. 12 June 2020

    Updated the list as follows: added HMS Chiddingfold, BFPO 254 and HMS Penzance, BFPO 358.

  4. 29 May 2020

    Removal of BFPO 668.

  5. 14 May 2020

    Removed 627 from OP SHADER.

  6. 7 May 2020

    Updated the EFMS list to reflect all new changes made since 9 April 2020.

  7. 6 May 2020

    Updated the EFMS list with the deletion of 318 HMS Kent, 398 HMS Sutherland and the added information on BFPO 662, 663, 668 and 669, OP BROADSHARE.

  8. 9 April 2020

    Updated the BFPO MOD enduring families free mail service list by removing 572 OP LITTEN.

  9. 27 March 2020

    Added 433 (RFA ARGUS) to the list.

  10. 20 March 2020

    Updated the page with the latest information including additions of HMS Sutherland and HMS Kent.

  11. 4 March 2020

    Added BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service (updated 4 March 2020).

  12. 25 February 2020

    Addition of end dates to multiple BFPO’s.

  13. 19 February 2020

    Addition of: 210 HMS Argyll and removal of past start dates.

  14. 6 February 2020

    Addition of BFPO 530 and 536 to ‘Other locations entitled to FFALS (Blueys) only’.

  15. 24 January 2020

    Addition of: HMS Medway to HM ships on operations in receipt of EFFMS.

  16. 23 January 2020

    Removal of BFPO’s: 552, 255, 318, 367 and 510 only the ends 18 Dec entry.

  17. 3 December 2019

    Added BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service (updated 3 December 2019).

  18. 12 November 2019

    Updated the EFMS with slight correction to Ex COLD RESPONSE information.

  19. 25 October 2019

    Updated the EFFMS list in line with changes for November.

  20. 10 September 2019

    Added HMS Enterprise and HMS Forth to the list.

  21. 10 September 2019

    Updated the EFMS list with the latest amendments.

  22. 22 August 2019

    Updated the EFMS list with the latest amendments.

  23. 21 August 2019

    BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service (updated 21 August 2019).

  24. 17 July 2019

    Updated BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service for July and August 2019.

  25. 18 June 2019

    Added BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service (updated 17 June 2019) in HTML format.

  26. 17 June 2019

    Added BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service (updated 17 June 2019).

  27. 3 June 2019

    Updated the BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service for the 3 June 2019.

  28. 17 May 2019

    Updated the BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service.

  29. 15 April 2019

    Updated the BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service as of the 15 April 2019.

  30. 19 March 2019

    Added: April 2019 edition of BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service

  31. 24 January 2019

    Updated the list to the latest edition.

  32. 3 January 2019

    Updated the BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service list for January 2019.

  33. 26 November 2018

    Updated to November edition.

  34. 1 October 2018

    Updated the EFMS list for October 2018.

  35. 1 October 2018

    Updated the EFMS list for October 2018.

  36. 23 August 2018

    Updated the BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service.

  37. 22 August 2018

    Updated the BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service list.

  38. 24 July 2018

    Updated the BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service web lists.

  39. 28 June 2018

    Updated the list of British Forces Post Offices and ships entitled to the enduring families free mail service.

  40. 1 June 2018

    Updated document to most recent version.

  41. 4 May 2018

    Updated BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service list for May 2018.

  42. 19 March 2018

    Updated BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service for April 2018.

  43. 16 February 2018

    Updated the British Forces Post Offices included in the MOD enduring families free mail service document as of 16 February 2018.

  44. 5 February 2018

    Updated British Forces Post Offices included in the MOD enduring families free mail service list February 2018.

  45. 10 January 2018

    Updated BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service.

  46. 13 November 2017

    Added updated list of BFPOs included in the MOD enduring free families free mail service.

  47. 5 October 2017

    Added updated list of BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service.

  48. 29 August 2017

    Added updated list of BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service.

  49. 28 July 2017

    Added updated list of BFPOs included in the MOD enduring families free mail service.

  50. 5 July 2017

    Added updated document.

  51. 12 May 2017

    Added update list.

  52. 21 April 2017

    Added updated list.

  53. 21 March 2017

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/bfpos-included-in-the-mod-enduring-families-free-mail-service

Post collegati

SERIES: FIXHAI, HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INDEX (FIXED)

Redazione

DYNAMIC CHARGE TRANSFER THROUGH FERMI LEVEL EQUILIBRATION IN THE P-CUFE2O4/N-NIAL LDH INTERFACE TOWARDS PHOTOCATALYTIC APPLICATION

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): SOVALDI, SOFOSBUVIR, HEPATITIS C, CHRONIC, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 16/01/2014, REVISION: 21, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

GUIDANCE: LANGPORT RANGE AND DRY TRAINING AREA FIRING NOTICE

Redazione

GUIDANCE: YOXTER RANGE AND DRY TRAINING AREA FIRING NOTICE

Redazione

GUIDANCE: BRITISH FORCES POST OFFICE LOCATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More