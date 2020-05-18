lunedì, Maggio 18, 2020
Agenparl

GUIDANCE: AUTOMATIC WEIGHING INSTRUMENTS TYPE EXAMINATION CERTIFICATES (DIRECTIVE ANNEX MI-006).

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), lun 18 maggio 2020

  • 18 May 2020

    Certificate number UK/0126/0263: Topcon Technology Ltd. has been added.

  • 17 April 2019

    Certificate UK/0126/0255 has been added.

  • 14 February 2019

    Certificates UK/0126/0247: Parcel Kiosk Limited and UK/0126/0248: AMCS Ltd. have been added.

  • 29 October 2018

    Certificate UK/0126/0244: Thermo Ramsey Italia S.R.L.has been added.

  • 6 August 2018

    Certificate number UK/0126/0242 has been added.

  • 13 March 2018

    Certificate updated – UK/0126/0112 Pitney Bowes Ltd revised to version 3.

  • 5 January 2018

    UK/0126/0054 has been revised to version 8.

  • 30 November 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0223 has been revised to revision 1; Certificate UK/0126/0197 has been revised to revision 1.

  • 19 October 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0135 has been revised to version 4.

  • 25 September 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0063 has been updated to revision 5;
    Certificate UK/0126/0221 has been updated to revision 1;
    Certificate UK/0126/0225 has been updated to revision 1.

  • 31 August 2017

    The following certificates have been added:
    UK/0126/0060: Trimble Loadrite Auckland Ltd, revision 9/
    UK/0126/0064: Societa Cooperativa Bilanciai a.r.l., revision 2/
    UK/0126/0226: Ishida Europe Ltd.

  • 3 August 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0211: has been revised to revision 1.
    Certificate UK/0126/0009: has been updated with revision 12 in English and German.

  • 20 July 2017

    Certificate number UK/0126/0153:has been updated to revision 2.

  • 12 July 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0220 has been added.

  • 4 July 2017

    Certificate: UK/0126/0225 Strainstall UK limited has been added.

  • 16 June 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0054 has been updated to revision 7.

  • 9 June 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0135 has been updated to revision 3.
    Certificate UK/0126/0221 has been added.
    Certificate UK/0126/0058: has been updated to revision 6

  • 26 May 2017

    An English version of certificate UK/0126/0151 revision 2 has been added.
    Certificate UK/0126/0211: has been revised.
    Certificate UK/0126/0060 has been update to revision 8.

  • 17 May 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0223 has been included.

  • 4 May 2017

    Certificate number UK/0126/0176: has been updated to revision 2.

  • 18 April 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0018: Marel Limited, has been updated to revision 3.

  • 15 March 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0210 has been uploaded.

  • 7 March 2017

    Cerificate UK/0126/0217: CAS Corporation, has been added.

  • 15 February 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0211 has been added.

  • 27 January 2017

    Certificate UK/0126/0028 has been updated to revision 13.

  • 16 December 2016

    Certificate UK 0126 0004 Revision 4 has been attached.

  • 2 December 2016

    Certificates UK/0126/0001 Revision 4, UK 0126/0132 Revision 8, UK/0126/0195, UK/0126/0197, and UK/0126/0205 Revision1, have been added.

  • 1 December 2016

    Certificates UK 0126 0058, UK 0126 0060, UK 0126 0098, UK 0126 0135, UK 0126 0151, UK 0126 0176 and UK 0126 0182 have been revised.

  • 18 November 2016

    Certificate numbers UK 0126 – 0132 and UK 0126 – 0016 have been updated with revision 8.

  • 27 October 2015

    The following certificate numbers issued by NMRO have been updated: 0009, 0016, 0047, 0058, 0131, 0151, 0172, 0173.
    The following certificate numbers issued by NMRO have been added: 0185, 0186, 0187.

  • 19 October 2015

    Updated certificate for UK/0126/0132

  • 21 March 2014

    First published.

    • Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/automatic-weighing-instruments-type-examination-certificates

