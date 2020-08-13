GUATEMALA TRAVEL ADVICE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020

Travel to Guatemala is subject to entry restrictions All land, air and maritime borders into Guatemala remain closed. Only Guatemalan nationals, resident foreigners and diplomats are permitted to enter Guatemala, and will be subject to a 15-day quarantine on arrival. See Entry requirements for more information before you plan to travel. Return travel to the UK is subject to self-isolation requirements If you’re returning to the UK, you will need to: provide your journey and contact details

self-isolate for 14 days Check the guidance on entering or returning to the UK.

Check our advice on foreign travel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and sign up for email alerts for this travel advice.

If you’re planning travel to Guatemala, find out what you need to know about coronavirus there in the Coronavirus section.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the FCO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

You will need to provide contact details on arrival in Guatemala. See entry requirements.

Local authorities have extended the State of Public Calamity until 5 September 2020.

16,109 British nationals visited Guatemala in 2018. Most visits are trouble free.

The rainy season in Guatemala normally runs from June to November, coinciding with the hurricane season in the Caribbean. See Rainy season

Guatemala has one of the highest violent crime rates in Latin America. Take care in all parts of the country, including Guatemala City. You should carry personal ID when travelling (certified copies are fine). See Crime

Guatemala has active volcanoes, some prone to heightened activity. See Volcanoes and Natural disasters

Avoid travelling on public buses (repainted US school buses). Private inter-city coach services are safer, but not immune from attack. See Local travel

UK health authorities have classified Guatemala as having a risk of Zika virus transmission. For more information and advice, visit the National Travel Health Network and Centre website

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Guatemala, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

You can contact the emergency services by calling 120 (police) or 122/123 (ambulance and fire).

If you are abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/guatemala