(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), lun 14 giugno 2021 Initial Poverty and Social Analysis (IPSA) provides an initial poverty and social assessment of people who may be beneficially or adversely affected by a project. This document dated June 2021 is provided for the ADB project 53055-001 in the People’s Republic of China.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/gpmuhFsR_do/prc-53055-001-ipsa