venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
GROWTH OF INZNP/ZNS CORE/SHELL QUANTUM DOTS WITH WIDE-RANGE AND REFINED TUNABLE PHOTOLUMINESCENCE WAVELENGTHS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00575D, Paper
Jinyuan Zhang, Huaimin Gu
InP-based QDs show great potential in various fields as an alternative to Cd-based QDs, through the feasible regulation of Zn, In, P and S precursors, the PL wavelength of InP-based QDs can be widely and accurately tuned from 484 nm to 651 nm.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/TKWMTE2fTYU/D0DT00575D

