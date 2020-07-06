lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

ANNULLA E SOSTITUISCE IL PRECEDENTE INVIO – AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA…

Agenparl

GROWTH OF DISPERSED HYDROXYAPATITE CRYSTALS HIGHLY INTERTWINED WITH TEMPO-OXIDIZED CELLULOSE NANOFIBER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) provides various attractive functionalities as a biomaterial and facilitates the formation of secondary particles that possess high surface area and durability, such as those used in adsorption columns. An effective approach for their design can be achieved by considering cellulose nanofibers (CNFs) as a template during hybridization to form a framework of secondary particles for HAp. However, the aggregation of HAp was not inhibited by using general CNFs. This study shows that (2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidine 1-oxyl) (TEMPO)-oxidized cellulose nanofiber (TOCN) assists in fabricating a dispersed crystalline HAp crystal to form a secondary particle. The growth of HAp in TOCN resulted in the formation of unique secondary particles, comprising dispersed and crystalline forms of HAp and TOCN, wherein they intertwined at an atomic level. This was not observed using other templates, such as bacterial cellulose nanofiber and agar. The chemical properties of TOCN and the gelation of a -COO-Ca2+-COO bridging bond even at diluted conditions, led to an interaction with HAp. The results obtained demonstrated the importance of selecting the proper template for designing a secondary particle composed of HAp crystals and the role of TOCN as a template to hybridize with the material, which possesses a multivalent cation in its composition.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/nKEPKYkEGi8/D0CE00740D

Post collegati

GROWTH OF DISPERSED HYDROXYAPATITE CRYSTALS HIGHLY INTERTWINED WITH TEMPO-OXIDIZED CELLULOSE NANOFIBER

Redazione

THE FOREST OR THE TREES: A CRITICAL REVIEW ON THE ANALYSIS OF TOTAL ORGANIC HALOGEN (TOX) IN DRINKING WATERS AND ITS UTILITY AS A WATER QUALITY PARAMETER

Redazione

TAMING NO OXIDATION EFFICIENCY BY γ-MNO2 MORPHOLOGY REGULATION

Redazione

SONOCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS OF MICROSCALE ZN(II)-MOF WITH DUAL LEWIS BASIC SITES FOR FLUORESCENT TURN-ON DETECTION OF AL3+ AND METHANOL WITH LOW DETECTION LIMITS

Redazione

HIGH-VOLTAGE HONEYCOMB LAYERED OXIDE POSITIVE ELECTRODES FOR RECHARGEABLE SODIUM BATTERIES

Redazione

STRAINTRONIC EFFECT FOR SUPERCONDUCTIVITY ENHANCEMENT IN LI-INTERCALATED BILAYER MOS2

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More