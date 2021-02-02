GROWTH AND CHARACTERIZATION OF DIAMOND SINGLE CRYSTALS GROWN IN FE-S-C SYSTEM BY THE TEMPERATURE GRADIENT METHOD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CE01548B, Paper

Shuai Fang, Zhenghao Cai, Yongkui Wang, Zhiyun Lu, Chao Fang, Zhandong Zhao, Hongan Ma, Liangchao Chen, Xiaopeng Jia

FeS is the main sulfur-containing compound encasing natural diamonds, and the study of FeS-doped diamond crystal properties in the Fe-S-C system is highly significant for the exploration of the origins…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/MbJn7gxW5ss/D0CE01548B