GROUP LEADER IN BRON/LYON/FRANCE

The SLEEP team (Physiopathology of vigilance states) of the Center for Research in Neuroscience of Lyon (CRNL) is looking for a talented researcher willing to apply for a tenure-track position (permanent position as assistant professor) at CNRS or INSERM French Research Institutes in order to reinforce its task force in the sleep field.

Current research projects of the SLEEP team focus on characterizing the two sleep states (slow wave sleep and paradoxical / REM sleep) and identifying the…

