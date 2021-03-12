venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Breaking News

AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN COMMISSIONE QUESTIONI REGIONALI

UNLOCKING THE OMNICHANNEL OPPORTUNITY IN CONTRACT LOGISTICS

PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO COLAO IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL GUTERRES

DANNI AGRICOLTURA DA ECCESSIVA PRESENZA FAUNA SELVATICA: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN 9A COMMISSIONE

AGRICOLTORE COME CUSTODE AMBIENTE E TERRITORIO: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN…

G7 STATEMENT ON HONG KONG ELECTORAL CHANGES

VACCINI, MORTE MILITARE, INDAGATO AD DELL’AZIENDA BIOFARMACEUTICA ANGLO-SVEDESE ASTRAZENECA

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES UPDATE

FAME, ALLARME ONU: COVID E CLIMA AUMENTANO LA MINACCIA

Agenparl

GROUP LEADER IN BRON/LYON/FRANCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 12 marzo 2021 The SLEEP team (Physiopathology of vigilance states) of the Center for Research in Neuroscience of Lyon (CRNL) is looking for a talented researcher willing to apply for a tenure-track position (permanent position as assistant professor) at CNRS or INSERM French Research Institutes in order to reinforce its task force in the sleep field.
Current research projects of the SLEEP team focus on characterizing the two sleep states (slow wave sleep and paradoxical / REM sleep) and identifying the…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-28510/

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: FACE COVERINGS: WHEN TO WEAR ONE, EXEMPTIONS, AND HOW TO MAKE ONE

Redazione

GROUP LEADER IN BRON/LYON/FRANCE

Redazione

NOT ALL COUNTRIES SHOULD BE IN THE FLAGGING BUSINESS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: NORTHERN IRELAND’S YOUNG PEOPLE AND COMMUNITY INVESTMENT AT THE HEART OF UK GOVERNMENT’S CENTENARY PROGRAMME

Redazione

IN THIS PUBLIC NOTICE, THE OFFICE OF MANAGING DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES THAT THE PROPOSED UNIVERSAL SERVICE CONTRIBUTION FACTOR FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 WILL BE 33.4 PERCENT

Redazione

ADVANCES IN THE MOLECULAR DESIGN OF IONENES FOR A DIVERSE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More