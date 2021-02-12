GROUP-IV(A) JANUS DICHALCOGENIDE MONOLAYERS AND THEIR INTERFACES STRADDLE GIGANTIC SHEAR AND IN-PLANE PIEZOELECTRICITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Inversion symmetry in 1T-phase of pristine dichalcogenide monolayer MX2 (M = Ge, Sn; X = S, Se) is broken in their Janus structures, MXY (M = Ge, Sn; X ≠ Y = S, Se), which induces an in-plane piezoelectric coefficient, d_22 = 4.09 (2.15) pm/V and shear piezoelectric coefficient, d_15 = 7.90 (13.68) pm/V in GeSSe (SnSSe) monolayer. High flexibility arising from the small Young’s modulus (60-70 N/m) found in this Group-IV(A) Janus monolayers makes it suitable for large-scale strain engineering. Application of 7% uniaxial tensile strain raises d_22 and d_15 colossally to 267.07 pm/V and 702.34 pm/V respectively, thereby reaching the level of bulk piezoelectric perovskite materials. When the Janus GeSSe monolayers are stacked to form a van der Waals (vdW) homo-bilayer, d_22 lies between 19.87 and 73.26 pm/V, while d_15 falls into the range between 83.01 and 604.34 pm/V, depending on the stacking order. The chalcogen exchange energies and overall stabilities of the monolayers and bilayers affirm the feasibility of their experimental synthesis. Moreover, hole mobility in GeSSe monolayer is greater than the electron mobility along its zigzag directions (µ_e= 883 cm2V-1s-1, µ_h= 1134 cm2V-1s-1). Therefore, the semiconducting, flexible, and piezoelectric Janus GeSSe monolayer and bilayers are immensely promising for futuristic applications in energy harvesting, nanopiezotronic field-effect transistors, atomically thin sensors, shear/torsion actuators, transducers, self-powered circuits in nanorobotics, electromechanical memories, biomedical and other nanoelectronic applications.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/L8AoBcBjtxg/D0NR07027K