Groundbreaking Ceremony for Phase 5 Stilling Basin of the Bluestone Dam Safety Assurance Mega-Project

Recently the Huntington District celebrated the beginning of the Phase 5 Stilling Basin of the Bluestone Dam Safety Assurance Mega-Project by holding a ground breaking ceremony.

The ceremony featured speeches by Colonel Jason Evers, Major General Robert Whittle, Frank Piedimonte, President and COO, Brayman Construction Corp; Mayor Jack Scott of the City of Hinton; Senator Shelly Moore-Capito; Congresswoman Carol Miller; Mara Boggs, State Director for Senator Joe Manchin III; and, Mike Hall, Chief of Staff to Governor Jim Justice.





