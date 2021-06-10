(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01474A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Guanzhao Wen, Xianshao Zou, Rong Hu, Jun Peng, Zhifeng Chen, Xiaochuan He, Geng Dong, Wei Zhang

Ground- and excited-states properties of N2200 have been studied by steady-state and time-resolved spectroscopies as well as time-dependent density functional theory calculations.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/nFDEFOQkj3I/D1RA01474A