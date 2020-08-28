venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 556 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 555 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

REIMAGINING ACTUARIES: A Q&A WITH SOCIETY OF ACTUARIES’ GREG HEIDRICH

USING BUILT-IN ADVANTAGES AND INNOVATION TO SCALE

MARGIN PRESSURE BUILDS IN THE GERMAN MACHINERY INDUSTRY

FROM NEW BUSINESS TO UNICORN: SCALING A NEW CORPORATE BUSINESS

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN UKRAINE

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN UKRAINE

BRASILE, CONSEGNATI I RESPIRATORI DONATI DAL PAPA

FRANCESCO IN PREGHIERA NELLA BASILICA DI SANT’AGOSTINO IN CAMPO MARZIO

Agenparl

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT CONTRACTED BY 4.5 PER CENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 28 agosto 2020

Published: 28 August 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary
data, the volume 1) of Finland’s gross domestic
product decreased in April to June by 4.5 per cent from the
previous quarter. Compared with the second quarter of 2019, GDP
adjusted for working days contracted by 6.4 per cent.

Gross domestic product by quarter, volume series,
reference year 2010 (EUR bn)

Gross domestic product by quarter, volume series, reference year 2010 (EUR bn)

Finland’s national economy has now contracted for three
consecutive quarters. According to revised data, GDP decreased in
January to March by 1.9 per cent from the previous quarter (was
-0.9%) and by 1.3 per cent from twelve months back (was -1.1%).

In the second quarter of 2020, the volume of exports contracted
by 8.7 per cent from the previous quarter and by 12.0 per cent
year-on-year. Imports decreased by 9.8 per cent from the previous
quarter and by 12.7 per cent year-on-year.

In the second quarter, the volume of private consumption
contracted by 6.9 per cent from the previous quarter and by 10.9
per cent from twelve months back. Gross fixed capital formation, or
investments, fell by 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter and by
1.2 per cent year-on-year.

1) Volume refers to data from which the effects of price changes
have been eliminated. Volumes (reference year 2010) are expressed
relative to the 2010 level at current prices (in EUR). Change
percentages from the quarter of the previous year have been
calculated from time series adjusted for working days, and change
percentages from the previous quarter from seasonally adjusted time
series.

Source: National Accounts 2020, 2nd quarter.
Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Samu Hakala 029 551 3756, Antti
Kosunen 029 551 3613, <a

Director in charge: Jan Nokkala

Publication in pdf-format (301.0 kB)

Reviews
Tables

Tables in databases

Revisions in these statistics

Updated 28.8.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Quarterly national accounts [e-publication].
ISSN=1797-9765. 2nd quarter 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 28.8.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/ntp/2020/02/ntp_2020_02_2020-08-28_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/ntp/2020/02/ntp_2020_02_2020-08-28_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/ntp/2020/02/ntp_2020_02_2020-08-28_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ntp/2020/02/ntp_2020_02_2020-08-28_tie_001_en.html

Post collegati

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT CONTRACTED BY 4.5 PER CENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

Redazione

STIMULI-RESPONSIVE LUMINESCENT SUPRAMOLECULAR POLYMERS BASED ON HYDROGEN BONDING: MOLECULAR FABRICATION, PHASE STRUCTURE, AND CONTROLLABLE-REWRITABLE BEHAVIOR

Redazione

CRYSTALLIZATION BEHAVIOR, STRUCTURE, MORPHOLOGY, AND THERMAL PROPERTIES OF CRYSTALLINE AND AMORPHOUS STEREO DIBLOCK COPOLYMERS, POLY(L-LACTIDE)-B-POLY(DL-LACTIDE)

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 556 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 555 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

[RELEASE] JAXA AND TOYOTA ANNOUNCE “LUNAR CRUISER” AS NICKNAME FOR MANNED PRESSURIZED ROVER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More