GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT CONTRACTED BY 4.5 PER CENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary

data, the volume 1) of Finland’s gross domestic

product decreased in April to June by 4.5 per cent from the

previous quarter. Compared with the second quarter of 2019, GDP

adjusted for working days contracted by 6.4 per cent.

Gross domestic product by quarter, volume series,

reference year 2010 (EUR bn)

Finland’s national economy has now contracted for three

consecutive quarters. According to revised data, GDP decreased in

January to March by 1.9 per cent from the previous quarter (was

-0.9%) and by 1.3 per cent from twelve months back (was -1.1%).

In the second quarter of 2020, the volume of exports contracted

by 8.7 per cent from the previous quarter and by 12.0 per cent

year-on-year. Imports decreased by 9.8 per cent from the previous

quarter and by 12.7 per cent year-on-year.

In the second quarter, the volume of private consumption

contracted by 6.9 per cent from the previous quarter and by 10.9

per cent from twelve months back. Gross fixed capital formation, or

investments, fell by 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter and by

1.2 per cent year-on-year.

1) Volume refers to data from which the effects of price changes

have been eliminated. Volumes (reference year 2010) are expressed

relative to the 2010 level at current prices (in EUR). Change

percentages from the quarter of the previous year have been

calculated from time series adjusted for working days, and change

percentages from the previous quarter from seasonally adjusted time

series.

