GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT CONTRACTED BY 4.5 PER CENT FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 28 agosto 2020
Published: 28 August 2020
According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary
data, the volume 1) of Finland’s gross domestic
product decreased in April to June by 4.5 per cent from the
previous quarter. Compared with the second quarter of 2019, GDP
adjusted for working days contracted by 6.4 per cent.
Gross domestic product by quarter, volume series,
reference year 2010 (EUR bn)
Finland’s national economy has now contracted for three
consecutive quarters. According to revised data, GDP decreased in
January to March by 1.9 per cent from the previous quarter (was
-0.9%) and by 1.3 per cent from twelve months back (was -1.1%).
In the second quarter of 2020, the volume of exports contracted
by 8.7 per cent from the previous quarter and by 12.0 per cent
year-on-year. Imports decreased by 9.8 per cent from the previous
quarter and by 12.7 per cent year-on-year.
In the second quarter, the volume of private consumption
contracted by 6.9 per cent from the previous quarter and by 10.9
per cent from twelve months back. Gross fixed capital formation, or
investments, fell by 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter and by
1.2 per cent year-on-year.
1) Volume refers to data from which the effects of price changes
have been eliminated. Volumes (reference year 2010) are expressed
relative to the 2010 level at current prices (in EUR). Change
percentages from the quarter of the previous year have been
calculated from time series adjusted for working days, and change
percentages from the previous quarter from seasonally adjusted time
series.
Source: National Accounts 2020, 2nd quarter.
Statistics Finland
Inquiries: Samu Hakala 029 551 3756, Antti
Kosunen 029 551 3613, <a
Director in charge: Jan Nokkala
Publication in pdf-format (301.0 kB)
Updated 28.8.2020
