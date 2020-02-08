(AGENPARL) – Kremlin, sab 08 febbraio 2020
Vladimir Putin sent his
greetings to the faculty and staff, postgraduate and undergraduate students and alumni of Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) on the academic institution’s
anniversary.
The message reads, in part:
“Exactly 60 years ago, Peoples’
Friendship University of Russia opened its doors to young people arriving in Moscow from the newly independent countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, offering
them a second home. I strongly believe that many graduates hold warm memories
of the years they spent studying in our country, their teachers and friends.
Over these years, the university has
trained tens of thousands of qualified professionals in economics, agriculture,
medicine, law, history, philology and other disciplines, making a unique
contribution to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between
people of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
It is marvellous that Peoples’
Friendship University of Russia treasures these traditions and maintains a high
standard of education as one of Russia’s best higher education institutions.
Its noble mission helps attract talented, proactive and dedicated young people
from across the world who are receptive to progressive ideas and are ready to undertake advanced programmes and projects.”
Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia is one of Russia’s largest educational and research centres. Since its
founding, it has always operated as an internationally-minded institution.
The roster of the university’s prominent graduates
includes Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, public activist
Irina Khakamada and State Duma deputy Grigory Balykhin.
Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62759