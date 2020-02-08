(AGENPARL) – Kremlin, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Vladimir Putin sent his

greetings to the faculty and staff, postgraduate and undergraduate students and alumni of Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) on the academic institution’s

anniversary.

The message reads, in part:

“Exactly 60 years ago, Peoples’

Friendship University of Russia opened its doors to young people arriving in Moscow from the newly independent countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, offering

them a second home. I strongly believe that many graduates hold warm memories

of the years they spent studying in our country, their teachers and friends.

Over these years, the university has

trained tens of thousands of qualified professionals in economics, agriculture,

medicine, law, history, philology and other disciplines, making a unique

contribution to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between

people of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

It is marvellous that Peoples’

Friendship University of Russia treasures these traditions and maintains a high

standard of education as one of Russia’s best higher education institutions.

Its noble mission helps attract talented, proactive and dedicated young people

from across the world who are receptive to progressive ideas and are ready to undertake advanced programmes and projects.”

Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia is one of Russia’s largest educational and research centres. Since its

founding, it has always operated as an internationally-minded institution.

The roster of the university’s prominent graduates

includes Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, public activist

Irina Khakamada and State Duma deputy Grigory Balykhin.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62759