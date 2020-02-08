8 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE

GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS NELLE CARTOLINE DA COLLEZIONE DI PIETRO NISSI

MUSEI VATICANI, L’ANNO DI RAFFAELLO SI APRE CON IL SUO MAESTRO PERUGINO

CZERNY, IN UNITà CON CRISTO PER COMBATTERE IL TRAFFICO DI PERSONE

VENEZUELA. BAGGIO: LA GENTE CHE SOFFRE SENTE IL PAPA VICINO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE CONDIZIONI E SULLE ESIGENZE DELLE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE PROGRAMMATICA SULLA PARTECIPAZIONE DELL’ITALIA ALL’UNIONE EUROPEA PER…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1149-B – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Home » GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Kremlin, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Vladimir Putin sent his
greetings to the faculty and staff, postgraduate and undergraduate students and alumni of Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) on the academic institution’s
anniversary.

The message reads, in part:

“Exactly 60 years ago, Peoples’
Friendship University of Russia opened its doors to young people arriving in Moscow from the newly independent countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, offering
them a second home. I strongly believe that many graduates hold warm memories
of the years they spent studying in our country, their teachers and friends.

Over these years, the university has
trained tens of thousands of qualified professionals in economics, agriculture,
medicine, law, history, philology and other disciplines, making a unique
contribution to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between
people of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

It is marvellous that Peoples’
Friendship University of Russia treasures these traditions and maintains a high
standard of education as one of Russia’s best higher education institutions.
Its noble mission helps attract talented, proactive and dedicated young people
from across the world who are receptive to progressive ideas and are ready to undertake advanced programmes and projects.”

Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia is one of Russia’s largest educational and research centres. Since its
founding, it has always operated as an internationally-minded institution.

The roster of the university’s prominent graduates
includes Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, public activist
Irina Khakamada and State Duma deputy Grigory Balykhin.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62759

Related posts

RETE IDRICA E FOGNANTE_ARRIVANO LE RISORSE PER ALTRE QUATTRO STRADE

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

Redazione

GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE

Redazione

GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: MULE’ (FI), MONITORARE TUTTI COLORO CHE ENTRANO NEL NOSTRO PAESE

ORDINANZA DEL RESPONSABILE DELL’AREA VIGILANZA N. 07 DEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More