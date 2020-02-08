8 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE

GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS NELLE CARTOLINE DA COLLEZIONE DI PIETRO NISSI

MUSEI VATICANI, L’ANNO DI RAFFAELLO SI APRE CON IL SUO MAESTRO PERUGINO

CZERNY, IN UNITà CON CRISTO PER COMBATTERE IL TRAFFICO DI PERSONE

VENEZUELA. BAGGIO: LA GENTE CHE SOFFRE SENTE IL PAPA VICINO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE CONDIZIONI E SULLE ESIGENZE DELLE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE PROGRAMMATICA SULLA PARTECIPAZIONE DELL’ITALIA ALL’UNIONE EUROPEA PER…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1149-B – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Home » GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Kremlin, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Vladimir Putin sent his
greetings to the participants, organisers and guests of St Petersburg Ladies
Trophy 2020 international women’s tennis tournament.

The message reads, in part:

“This prestigious competition has
once again brought together in Russia’s northern capital talented and high-ranked
athletes from various countries who all strive to succeed.

I strongly believe that the tournament will be highly competitive, offering its participants an opportunity
to show their skill, character and will. Of course I hope that it will provide
unforgettable moments of victory and triumph for spectators to watch.”

St Petersburg Ladies Trophy has been
held In Russia’s northern capital since February 2016, giving St Petersburg the opportunity to join a select club of cities that host world-class tennis tournaments
for both men and women.

Three years since its establishment,
the tournament has become integral to the WTA calendar and the schedules of many leading tennis players around the world.

Top Russian and foreign tennis players compete in St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62758

Related posts

RETE IDRICA E FOGNANTE_ARRIVANO LE RISORSE PER ALTRE QUATTRO STRADE

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

Redazione

GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE

Redazione

GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: MULE’ (FI), MONITORARE TUTTI COLORO CHE ENTRANO NEL NOSTRO PAESE

ORDINANZA DEL RESPONSABILE DELL’AREA VIGILANZA N. 07 DEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More