Vladimir Putin sent his

greetings to the participants, organisers and guests of St Petersburg Ladies

Trophy 2020 international women’s tennis tournament.

The message reads, in part:

“This prestigious competition has

once again brought together in Russia’s northern capital talented and high-ranked

athletes from various countries who all strive to succeed.

I strongly believe that the tournament will be highly competitive, offering its participants an opportunity

to show their skill, character and will. Of course I hope that it will provide

unforgettable moments of victory and triumph for spectators to watch.”

St Petersburg Ladies Trophy has been

held In Russia’s northern capital since February 2016, giving St Petersburg the opportunity to join a select club of cities that host world-class tennis tournaments

for both men and women.

Three years since its establishment,

the tournament has become integral to the WTA calendar and the schedules of many leading tennis players around the world.

Top Russian and foreign tennis players compete in St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

