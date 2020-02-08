8 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE

GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS NELLE CARTOLINE DA COLLEZIONE DI PIETRO NISSI

MUSEI VATICANI, L’ANNO DI RAFFAELLO SI APRE CON IL SUO MAESTRO PERUGINO

CZERNY, IN UNITà CON CRISTO PER COMBATTERE IL TRAFFICO DI PERSONE

VENEZUELA. BAGGIO: LA GENTE CHE SOFFRE SENTE IL PAPA VICINO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE CONDIZIONI E SULLE ESIGENZE DELLE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE PROGRAMMATICA SULLA PARTECIPAZIONE DELL’ITALIA ALL’UNIONE EUROPEA PER…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1149-B – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Home » GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Kremlin, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Vladimir Putin sent his greetings
to the participants, organisers and guests of the 38th Lyzhnya
Rossii [Russian Ski Track] nationwide mass ski race.

The message reads, in part:

“This major project has a genuine
nationwide spirit. It attracts tens of thousands of skiing fans, and it is wonderful
that many of them bring along their entire families, young and old.

I strongly believe that just as in previous years Lyzhnya Rossii will be held in an atmosphere of fair competition
and friendship, invigorating participants and leaving them in good spirits, as well as helping promote physical fitness, and a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Lyzhnya Rossii is an annual skiing
event that invariably becomes a major winter sports celebration attracting a large
number of skiing fans. Professional skiers, as well as amateurs between 12 and 70 years old take part in this event.

The purpose of Lyzhnya Rossii is to promote skiing as a regular exercise, physical fitness and sport among adults
and youngsters.

Elite athletes, Olympic champions and sports
veterans always compete alongside amateurs. By taking part in this event,
prominent politicians and government officials, heads of Russian regions and city
mayors show that mass sport is a national priority for officials at all levels.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62760

Related posts

RETE IDRICA E FOGNANTE_ARRIVANO LE RISORSE PER ALTRE QUATTRO STRADE

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

Redazione

GREETINGS TO LYZHNYA ROSSII NATIONWIDE MASS SKI RACE

Redazione

GREETINGS TO THE FACULTY, STUDENTS AND GRADUATES OF PEOPLES’ FRIENDSHIP UNIVERSITY OF RUSSIA

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: MULE’ (FI), MONITORARE TUTTI COLORO CHE ENTRANO NEL NOSTRO PAESE

ORDINANZA DEL RESPONSABILE DELL’AREA VIGILANZA N. 07 DEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More