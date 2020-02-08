(AGENPARL) – Kremlin, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Vladimir Putin sent his greetings

to the participants, organisers and guests of the 38th Lyzhnya

Rossii [Russian Ski Track] nationwide mass ski race.

The message reads, in part:

“This major project has a genuine

nationwide spirit. It attracts tens of thousands of skiing fans, and it is wonderful

that many of them bring along their entire families, young and old.

I strongly believe that just as in previous years Lyzhnya Rossii will be held in an atmosphere of fair competition

and friendship, invigorating participants and leaving them in good spirits, as well as helping promote physical fitness, and a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Lyzhnya Rossii is an annual skiing

event that invariably becomes a major winter sports celebration attracting a large

number of skiing fans. Professional skiers, as well as amateurs between 12 and 70 years old take part in this event.

The purpose of Lyzhnya Rossii is to promote skiing as a regular exercise, physical fitness and sport among adults

and youngsters.

Elite athletes, Olympic champions and sports

veterans always compete alongside amateurs. By taking part in this event,

prominent politicians and government officials, heads of Russian regions and city

mayors show that mass sport is a national priority for officials at all levels.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62760