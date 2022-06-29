Greetings on Shipbuilder’s Day

(AGENPARL) – KREMLIN mer 29 giugno 2022
Vladimir Putin congratulated
current and former workers of the shipbuilding sector on their professional holiday,
Shipbuilder’s Day.
The message reads, in part:
“This year marks the 355th
anniversary of the Russian state shipbuilding sector. Its history began after
Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich signed a decree on building the first ship Orel (The Eagle),
and after Peter the Great established the regular Russian Navy. The sector continued to develop
through the professional achievements of many generations of talented
scientists, engineers, designers, weapon-makers and workers.
It is gratifying
to note that modern shipbuilders are carrying on the work of their predecessors
in a worthy manner, and that they are making a huge contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial and defence potential, developing and building unique, advanced surface warships and submarines, high-tech civilian
ships as well as marine facilities for studying and developing the World Ocean resources.
The sector’s successful development was largely made possible through
consolidation of scientific and production resources within the United
Shipbuilding Corporation that marked its 15th anniversary earlier
this year.”
Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/68776