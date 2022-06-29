Greetings on Shipbuilder’s Day

(AGENPARL) – KREMLIN mer 29 giugno 2022

Vladimir Putin congratulated

current and former workers of the shipbuilding sector on their professional holiday,

Shipbuilder’s Day.

The message reads, in part:

“This year marks the 355th

anniversary of the Russian state shipbuilding sector. Its history began after

Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich signed a decree on building the first ship Orel (The Eagle),

and after Peter the Great established the regular Russian Navy. The sector continued to develop

through the professional achievements of many generations of talented

scientists, engineers, designers, weapon-makers and workers.

It is gratifying

to note that modern shipbuilders are carrying on the work of their predecessors

in a worthy manner, and that they are making a huge contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial and defence potential, developing and building unique, advanced surface warships and submarines, high-tech civilian

ships as well as marine facilities for studying and developing the World Ocean resources.

The sector’s successful development was largely made possible through

consolidation of scientific and production resources within the United

Shipbuilding Corporation that marked its 15th anniversary earlier

this year.”

