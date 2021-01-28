GREENWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO 240 MONTHS FOR TRAFFICKING METH

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Indianapolis – Acting United States Attorney John Childress announced today that Eric Middlebrook, 31, of Greenwood, Indiana, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Tanya W. Pratt for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine where children are present.

“Drug trafficking brings gun violence that Indianapolis and many other communities across the country are experiencing,” said Childress. “We remain committed to working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to do our part in reducing the violence, getting drugs and weapons off the streets, and delivering justice for the people we serve.”

For several years, Middlebrook has been a suspect, victim, and witness in numerous violent crimes in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. He has also engaged in drug trafficking for several years in and around Indianapolis.

Investigators discovered that Middlebrook utilized several individuals to transport methamphetamine and other controlled substances from California to Indiana, which he would then redistribute in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. He used several different locations, including a rented storage unit to store and distribute the drugs and to store money and firearms.

After investigation, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at Middlebrooks home and rented self-storage unit. Agents located over 3700 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, several firearms, and over $40,000. At the time of the search of Middlebrooks home, three young children were also discovered living at the residence.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

“ATF’s core mission is reducing violent gun crime in our community,” said Roland H. Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “Middlebrook was using firearms and threats of violence to further his drug trafficking operation, and clearly endangering the community, including children living in the same home. We are committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to follow the gun and remove the most violent criminals from our streets.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Michelle P. Brady, who prosecuted this case for the government, Middlebrook must serve 7 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

In November of 2020, Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress renewed a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s enduring commitment to investigating and prosecuting those who engage in the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, opioids, and synthetic opioids. See United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana Strategic Plan Section 3.3.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/greenwood-man-sentenced-240-months-trafficking-meth