(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00252J, Paper

Open Access Open Access

wenjie Jiang, Lan Liu, Yueyue Wu, Peng Zhang, Feiyang Li, Juqing Liu, Jian-Feng Zhao, Fengwei Huo, Qiang Zhao, Wei Huang

Room temperature phosphorescent (RTP) materials are rising and gaining considerable attention due to their special photo capture-release ability. Herein, a kind of environmentally friendly RTP C composite was devised by…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D1NA00252J