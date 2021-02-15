GREEN, SUSTAINABILITY, AND SOCIAL BONDS FOR COVID-19 RECOVERY: A THEMATIC BONDS PRIMER

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, lun 15 febbraio 2021

In Asia and the Pacific, investment demand for green, social, and sustainability bonds is increasing. This primer discusses the progress of theme bonds in recent years and shows how demand has gained traction as governments reallocate their budgets to address economic, social, and environmental impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

