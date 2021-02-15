lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

GREEN, SUSTAINABILITY, AND SOCIAL BONDS FOR COVID-19 RECOVERY: A THEMATIC BONDS PRIMER

In Asia and the Pacific, investment demand for green, social, and sustainability bonds is increasing. This primer discusses the progress of theme bonds in recent years and shows how demand has gained traction as governments reallocate their budgets to address economic, social, and environmental impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

