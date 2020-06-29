lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

SULTANATE’S REAL ESTATE DEALS FALL 19.5% AT THE END OF MAY 2020

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS BY 42.2%

KORčOK AFTER THE MEETING WITH EU’S BARNIER: “SLOVAKIA DOES CARE THAT THE…

KORčOK WITH US AMBASSADOR ON BILATERAL AND INTERNATIONAL AGENDA

KORčOK IN KOšICE: “OPEN AND SINCERE DISCUSSION IS OUR MOST IMPORTANT INSTRUMENT…

IVAN KORčOK AT MEETINGS ORGANIZED BY SCCI ON EUROPE AND BREXIT AND…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVED AMBASSADOR OF NIGERIA

MEETING OF SENIOR OFFICIALS OF THE OECD CENTRES OF THE GOVERNMENT IN…

KORčOK ABOUT PESCO: “THE SECURITY AND DEFENCE AGENDA HAS BEEN ACQUIRING NEW…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVES AMBASSADOR MEUCCI OF THE REPUBLIC OF ITALY

Agenparl

GREEN APPROACH: SCALABLE DRY MEDIA SYNTHESIS OF γ-TAON PHOTOCATALYST FOR SOLAR H2 PRODUCTION AND RHODAMINE B DEGRADATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Extending the light absorption range and facilitating the separation of photo-induced charge carriers is an effective strategy to improve the performance of photocatalytic process. Here, we are reporting a new, scalable and low temperature solid state method for the synthesis of different TaON polymorphs. Tantalum oxynitride (TaON) a visible light active photocatalyst investigated for photocatalytic H2 production as well as degradation of Rhodamine B under artificial solar light (Xe lamp) and natural sunlight. XPS confirms substitutional (Ns) as well as interstitial (Ni) nitrogen incorporation into Ta2O5 lattice. Optical characterization reveals red shift in absorption from UV to visible region for TaON samples. XRD confirms the crystalline phase of different polymorphs of TaON such as γ, β etc. The results of photocatalytic activity of synthesized catalysts for the hydrogen (H2) production via H2O splitting and degradation of Rhodamine B pollutant show that, among the series of synthesized catalyst, pure γ-TaON phase displays highest H2 production of 1393.6 μmol/0.1g/hr under natural solar light, whereas at similar experimental condition 833.6 μmol/0.1g/hr under xenon lamp using triethanolamine as a sacrificial electron donor. Likewise, synthesized γ-TaON photocatalyst decomposes 99.8% of 10 ppm Rhodamine B solution in just 100 min under natural solar light.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00791A

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: PRICE PAID OR VALUE INFORMATION: REGISTRATION PROCEDURES (PG7)

Redazione

GREEN APPROACH: SCALABLE DRY MEDIA SYNTHESIS OF γ-TAON PHOTOCATALYST FOR SOLAR H2 PRODUCTION AND RHODAMINE B DEGRADATION

Redazione

IN67: MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION BY THE LIST OF MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS (TTL), 2019, 2019

Redazione

TR661: EXPENDITURE ON AN OUTBOUND OVERNIGHT TRIP OF ESTONIAN RESIDENT BY MAIN PURPOSE OF TRIP (QUARTERS), 1ST QUARTER 2020

Redazione

WQS05: COMPANIES FOUNDED BY ESTONIAN SHAREHOLDERS AND SOLE PROPRIETORSHIPS FOUNDED BY ESTONIAN RESIDENTS, 2018 – 2019

Redazione

WQS09: USERS OF PARENTAL LEAVE BY SEX AND TYPE OF CHILD CARE ALLOWANCE, 2018 – 2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More