GRECO urges public authorities to be exemplary and transparent: new report by Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body

The report reviews the measures to prevent corruption taken in GRECO’s member states in 2019 in respect of parliamentarians, judges and prosecutors, as well as in central governments – including top executive functions – and law enforcement agencies.

In 2019, compliance with GRECO recommendations under the 4th evaluation round slightly increased: 36% of recommendations had been fully implemented by the end of year. The recommendations with the lowest level of compliance continued to be those issued in respect of MPs (27%), whilst it was higher in respect of judges (37%) and prosecutors (46%). “This explains to a large extent why people’s trust in politics is very low and will be even lower if politicians don’t step up their compliance with integrity standards”, said GRECO’s President.

GRECO continued to make progress in the evaluation of the prevention of corruption in governments and law enforcement agencies: 18 countries had been evaluated by the end of 2919. GRECO often found shortcomings in the way countries dealt with lobbying, conflicts of interest and “revolving doors” in central governments, including the need to extend anti-corruption measures to advisers. GRECO’s recommendations on law enforcement agencies referred mostly to codes of conduct, promotion and dismissal, conflicts of interest, post-employment restrictions, and the protection of whistleblowers.

At the end of 2019, 15 countries were subject to GRECO’s 4^th round non-compliance procedure: Armenia, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Monaco, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Turkey. Belarus was the only country in the non-compliance procedure under the joint 1^st and 2^nd rounds, and the 3^rd round.

In 2019, coinciding with its 20^th anniversary, GRECO decided to start a new advisory function, by which it will be able to provide, upon request, assistance to member states and Council of Europe bodies by preparing expertise reports.

The report also contains a feature article on the European Public Prosecutor Office by Laura Kovesi, Chief European Public Prosecutor.

The Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) is a Council of Europe body that aims to improve the capacity of its members to fight corruption by monitoring their compliance with anti-corruption standards. It helps states to identify deficiencies in national anti-corruption policies, prompting the necessary legislative, institutional and practical reforms. Currently it comprises the 47 Council of Europe member states, Belarus, Kazakhstan and the United States of America.

