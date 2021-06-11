(AGENPARL) – BELTSVILLE (MARYLAND), ven 11 giugno 2021

The Great Lakes AIS “Landing Blitz” events take place over a two-week period (Jun 26 – Jul 4, 2021), emphasizing the need to Clean, Drain, Dry boats whenever they come out of the water, and Dispose of any unwanted bait in the trash. Local volunteers partner with state and provincial agencies to deliver consistent messaging about preventing the introduction and spread of AIS from the movement of watercraft and equipment between water bodies. Information on these events, including educational materials, locations and volunteer opportunities are posted on this page as they become available.

Fonte/Source: https://www.glc.org/work/blitz