(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, gio 25 febbraio 2021 “Great hornbills are … Asian animals that live in Nepal, India, Indonesia, and some other countries. Readers will find out where they can be found on a map, what great hornbills look like, what they eat, and a little about their young”–Publisher marketing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205339663