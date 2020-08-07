venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS ACT: INVESTING IN OUR NEXT GENERATION

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 07 agosto 2020

(News reports over music) 

The House and Senate each have passed the Great American Outdoors Act… 

The Great American Outdoors Act just passed to the Senate… 

The Great American Outdoors Act, which fully funds the Land and Water Conservation… 

Now headed for the President’s desk he is expected to sign it… 

The most sweeping public lands legislation in a generation… 

The Great American Outdoors Act passed both the House and the Senate with wide bipartisan support, the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century… 

(Music builds) 

(Voice of President Trump)  

On this special occasion we are renewing our strong national commitment on conserving the wonders of God’s creation, one of the most important ways we uphold this tradition is by protecting our priceless national parks and our public lands 

(Voice of Vice President Pence) 

Work closely with Governors to reopen our national parks so that the American people can enjoy the blessings of those extraordinary places that our family has traveled to so many different times. 

(Music builds, fades out) 

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/great-american-outdoors-act-investing-our-next-generation

