08/20/2021 09:56 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States is grateful to the United Arab Emirates for its humanitarian efforts and its gracious offer to facilitate the safe transit of U.S. citizens, embassy personnel, and foreign nationals evacuated from Kabul to third countries. The United States greatly appreciates the Emirati government’s support; it is emblematic of our strong and enduring partnership. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas, including our military and diplomats serving in Afghanistan. We thank our Emirati partners for their support in this effort.

