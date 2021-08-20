(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/20/2021 05:57 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Over the past several days, the United States has mobilized an unprecedented, global effort through our diplomatic channels to evacuate U.S. citizens, personnel from partner nations, and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. We are working around the clock to maximize evacuations; we have facilitated the departure of approximately 13,000 people on U.S. military aircraft since August 14 and continue to ramp up operations.

I would like to give special thanks to our partners around the globe who have been instrumental in this operation. Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan have been, or will soon be, transiting Americans or, in some circumstances, others through their territories to safety. Albania, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Rwanda, Ukraine, and Uganda have also made generous offers regarding the relocation efforts for at-risk Afghans. We deeply appreciate the support they have offered, and are proud to partner with them in our shared support of the Afghan people. We are encouraged by other countries that are also considering providing support. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas and to fulfill our commitments to citizens of partner nations and at-risk Afghans.

This massive effort would not be possible without the tireless commitment of the Department’s workforce. We have more work to do, but their dedication to service is of the highest order. I would also like to thank partners from across the U.S. interagency for their cooperation and support of our collective efforts.

