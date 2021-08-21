(AGENPARL) – sab 21 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/20/2021 07:59 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States is grateful to Bahrain for its humanitarian efforts and its gracious offer to facilitate the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees. The United States greatly appreciates the Bahraini government’s support; it is emblematic of our strong and enduring partnership. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas, including our military and diplomats serving in Afghanistan. We thank our Bahraini partners for their support in this effort.

