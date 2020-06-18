giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: FRENCH RESISTANCE FIGHTERS AWARDED HONORARY MBES: 18 JUNE 2020

MERCOLEDì 17 GIUGNO 2020 – 230ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

UNITED STATES AND CANADA FORGE AHEAD ON CRITICAL MINERALS COOPERATION

UNITED STATES AND CANADA FORGE AHEAD ON CRITICAL MINERALS COOPERATION

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH EUROPEAN…

GOVERNMENT AGREES TO EASE RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS, OPERATIONS OF FOOD AND BEVERAGE…

CENTRO ASTALLI, MIGRAZIONI. RUFFINI: LA NOSTRA IDENTITà è LA FRATELLANZA

STATE SECRETARY MARTIN KLUS RECEIVES THE AMBASSADOR OF CYPRUS NICOS NICOLAOU

IVAN KORčOK IN VIENNA WITH THE MINISTERS OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF AUSTRIA,…

DRL SUPPORTING SUDAN’S DEMOCRATIC TRANSITION

Agenparl

GRASSROOTS STEWARDSHIP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 18 giugno 2020

Cover

Grassroots Stewardship

Sustainability Within Our Reach

F Stuart Chapin, III

Reviews and Awards

“This is a wonderful book. As I read it, I felt that I was on a long walk in the woods with Terry, learning his perspective on ecosystem stewardship.” — Stephen Carpenter, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Former President of the Ecological Society of America

“A must-read for those looking to shape positive changes for our environment and society through science, community building, and/or land management.” — Valerie Eviner, University of California, Davis, and Former Vice President for Science at the Ecological Society of America

“This critically important book deals with society’s most profound challenge: How humans can become active stewards of our future on a planet that we also have the capacity to ruin. The book demonstrates humanity’s capacity to mobilize and transform towards sustainable futures. Terry Chapin is a true pioneer, innovative thinker, and source of inspiration for so many.” — Carl Folke, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and Stockholm University

“Terry Chapin brings a critical new dimension to sustainability science — bridging between scientists and other citizens.” — Harold Mooney, Stanford University

“Chapin’s argument is a muscular braiding of clear science, sensible suggestions, and compelling stories from his life in Alaskan villages, far-flung field stations, and scientific commissions. Authoritative and informal, pragmatic and thought-provoking, this book-of the flood of new books about the planet’s precarious fate-is one everybody should read.” — Kathleen Dean Moore, Oregon State University

“Chapin’s scientific impact has been enormous. This book reveals another dimension of why he has been so inspiring: modest, wise, loving and determined to make the world a better place. Reading it will leave you encouraged.” — Marten Scheffer, Wageningen University and author of Critical Transitions in Nature and Society

“It’s a personal journey of discovery, spelling out the interdependence of nature and society, leading to an overall philosophy and a basis for planetary stewardship. All through the book, Professor Chapin gives clear messages of what people can do to help this vital transformation. Highly recommended.” — Brian Walker, Former Director of Division of Wildlife and Ecology, CSIRO, and recipient of the 2018 Blue Planet Prize

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/grassroots-stewardship-9780190081195?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

GRASSROOTS STEWARDSHIP

Redazione

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF COMMUNIST VISUAL CULTURES

Redazione

AUSTRALIAN BROADBAND DATA DEMAND: DATA DEMAND ON THE NBN™ NETWORK EASES AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS BEGIN TO LIFT

Redazione

SMALL BUSINESS WORKING GROUPS REPORT 2019

Redazione

SEVEN UP RESEARCHERS NAMED AMONG 2020 OUTSTANDING YOUNG SCIENTISTS

Redazione

MINIEMULSION PHOTOPOLYMERIZATION IN A CONTINUOUS TUBULAR REACTOR: PARTICLE SIZE CONTROL VIA MEMBRANE EMULSIFICATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More