Grassroots Stewardship

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 18 giugno 2020

“This is a wonderful book. As I read it, I felt that I was on a long walk in the woods with Terry, learning his perspective on ecosystem stewardship.” — Stephen Carpenter, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Former President of the Ecological Society of America

“A must-read for those looking to shape positive changes for our environment and society through science, community building, and/or land management.” — Valerie Eviner, University of California, Davis, and Former Vice President for Science at the Ecological Society of America

“This critically important book deals with society’s most profound challenge: How humans can become active stewards of our future on a planet that we also have the capacity to ruin. The book demonstrates humanity’s capacity to mobilize and transform towards sustainable futures. Terry Chapin is a true pioneer, innovative thinker, and source of inspiration for so many.” — Carl Folke, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and Stockholm University

“Terry Chapin brings a critical new dimension to sustainability science — bridging between scientists and other citizens.” — Harold Mooney, Stanford University

“Chapin’s argument is a muscular braiding of clear science, sensible suggestions, and compelling stories from his life in Alaskan villages, far-flung field stations, and scientific commissions. Authoritative and informal, pragmatic and thought-provoking, this book-of the flood of new books about the planet’s precarious fate-is one everybody should read.” — Kathleen Dean Moore, Oregon State University

“Chapin’s scientific impact has been enormous. This book reveals another dimension of why he has been so inspiring: modest, wise, loving and determined to make the world a better place. Reading it will leave you encouraged.” — Marten Scheffer, Wageningen University and author of Critical Transitions in Nature and Society

“It’s a personal journey of discovery, spelling out the interdependence of nature and society, leading to an overall philosophy and a basis for planetary stewardship. All through the book, Professor Chapin gives clear messages of what people can do to help this vital transformation. Highly recommended.” — Brian Walker, Former Director of Division of Wildlife and Ecology, CSIRO, and recipient of the 2018 Blue Planet Prize