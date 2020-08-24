lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
GRAPHENYLENE SUPPORTED SINGLE-ATOM (RU AND MO) CATALYSTS FOR THE CO AND NO OXIDATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 agosto 2020

Based on density functional theory (DFT) calculations, the adsorption geometries, stability and catalytic properties of single-atom Ru and Mo anchored on graphenylene sheets (gra-Ru and gra-Mo) are comparably investigated. Compared with the isolated gas molecules, the different kinds of coadsorbed gas reactants (2NO, 2CO, CO-O2 and NO-O2) exhibit the high stability on gra-Ru and gra-Mo sheets, these coadsorption configurations of gas reactants would be considered as the initial state for NO and CO oxidation reactions. According to the calculated energy barriers, the NO oxidation reactions on gra-Ru sheet through Langmuir-Hinshelwood (LH) mechanism have relatively larger energy barriers than those of the CO oxidation reactions. In addition, the preadsorbed 2NO reacting with 2CO (2NO + 2CO → 2CO2 + N2) on gra-Ru and gra-Mo sheets through Eley-Rideal (ER) mechanism (˂ 0.5 eV) are energetically more favorable reactions. Therefore, the different kinds and adsorption geometries of gas reactants have close relationship with the reaction mechanism and energy barriers for NO and CO oxidation, which provide an important references for designing novel graphenylene-based catalyst for toxic gases removal.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/si6pqU8joxs/D0NJ03842C

