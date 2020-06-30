GRAPHENE TEMPLATED GROWTH OF COPPER SULPHIDE ‘FLOWERS’ CAN SUPPRESS ELECTROMAGNETIC INTERFERENCE

With increasing usage of electronic gadgets in various fields, the problem of electromagnetic interference (EMI) has become eminent. To suppress this interference, lightweight materials, that are non- corrosive in nature and easy to fabricate, design, integrate and process are in great demand. In the present study, we have grown copper sulphide ‘flowers’ on graphene oxide by a facile one pot hydrothermal technique. The growth time of the “flower-like” structure was optimised based on structural (XRD) and morphological analysis (SEM). Then, as-prepared structures were dispersed in a PVDF matrix using melt blending. The bulk AC electrical conductivity and EMI shielding ability of the prepared composite was assessed, and it was observed that the nanocomposites exhibited an EMI shielding effectiveness up to -25 dB manifesting in 86 % absorption of the incoming EM waves at a thickness of only 1 mm. Moreover, it was also observed that addition of hybrid nanoparticles has a better effect on electromagnetic (EM) shielding performance compared to when the nanoparticles are added separately in terms of both total shielding effectiveness as well as absorption performance. Minimum skin depth of 0.38 mm was observed in case of hybrid nanostructure.