martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
Breaking News

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 30, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ‘BUILD BUILD BUILD’: PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW DEAL FOR BRITAIN

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

REMARKS AT A VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION ON U.S. ENGAGEMENT ON LGBTI ISSUES

VIETNAM: A REMARKABLE RESPONSE WITH LIMITED MEANS

Agenparl

GRAPHENE TEMPLATED GROWTH OF COPPER SULPHIDE ‘FLOWERS’ CAN SUPPRESS ELECTROMAGNETIC INTERFERENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 30 giugno 2020

With increasing usage of electronic gadgets in various fields, the problem of electromagnetic interference (EMI) has become eminent. To suppress this interference, lightweight materials, that are non- corrosive in nature and easy to fabricate, design, integrate and process are in great demand. In the present study, we have grown copper sulphide ‘flowers’ on graphene oxide by a facile one pot hydrothermal technique. The growth time of the “flower-like” structure was optimised based on structural (XRD) and morphological analysis (SEM). Then, as-prepared structures were dispersed in a PVDF matrix using melt blending. The bulk AC electrical conductivity and EMI shielding ability of the prepared composite was assessed, and it was observed that the nanocomposites exhibited an EMI shielding effectiveness up to -25 dB manifesting in 86 % absorption of the incoming EM waves at a thickness of only 1 mm. Moreover, it was also observed that addition of hybrid nanoparticles has a better effect on electromagnetic (EM) shielding performance compared to when the nanoparticles are added separately in terms of both total shielding effectiveness as well as absorption performance. Minimum skin depth of 0.38 mm was observed in case of hybrid nanostructure.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00368A

Post collegati

NATIONAL DIABETES STATISTICS REPORT 2020

Redazione

GRAPHENE TEMPLATED GROWTH OF COPPER SULPHIDE ‘FLOWERS’ CAN SUPPRESS ELECTROMAGNETIC INTERFERENCE

Redazione

SCIENTISTS URGE BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT TO TREAT PFAS CHEMICALS AS A CLASS

Redazione

MOH PROVIDES AWARENESS TIPS FOR TOURISTS AND TRAVELERS TO PREVENT COVID-19

Redazione

AN INTERPARTICLE RELATIVELY MOTIONAL DNA WALKER AND ITS SENSING APPLICATION

Redazione

ITC-T/C-INTR2020-01641 – MILLENNIUM TELCOM, LLC DBA ONESO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More