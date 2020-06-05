sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
GRAPHENE FOR RESEARCH, INNOVATION, COLLABORATION | GRAPHENE FLAGSHIP

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, ven 05 giugno 2020

Join our new digital event to be held 22-24 September 2020 covering a broad range of topics.

Save the Date!

Graphene for Research, Innovation, Collaboration will take place online, 22-24 September 2021. Registration for this event will be free.

What is Graphene For?

Graphene For is the Graphene Flagship’s new virtual event series! This series is
part of our venture to introduce more digital events to our established
portfolio of in-person events to enable participation throughout these
difficult times and beyond.

How do I get involved?

Graphene For Research, Innovation, Collaboration is open to everyone. Registration for this event is not yet open. Please check back soon for details on how to register and other important dates.

Publishing date:
05 June 2020 12:28

Fonte/Source: https://graphene-flagship.eu/graphene-for-research-innovation-collaboration

